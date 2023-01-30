Spain Inflation Unexpectedly Rises In January

Spain consumer price inflation unexpectedly accelerated in January, flash data from the statistical office INE revealed on Monday.

Driven by higher fuel prices, consumer price inflation rose to 5.8 percent in January from 5.7 percent in December, while the rate was forecast to ease to 4.9 percent.

Likewise, EU harmonized inflation increased in January, to 5.8 percent from 5.5 percent a month ago. The expected rate was 4.7 percent.

Underlying consumer prices that excludes energy and unprocessed food, advanced at a faster pace of 7.5 percent in January after rising 7.0 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent, in contrast to the 0.2 percent increase a month ago. At the same time, the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.5 percent.

Eurozone flash inflation data is due on February 1. Economists expect inflation in the currency bloc to ease marginally to 9.1 percent in January from 9.2 percent in December.

