Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album 'Walk Around The Moon,' Summer Tour

Dave Matthews Band have announced their 10th studio album, titled Walk Around the Moon.

The album, the band's first record in five years, will drop on May 19.

According to the band, the 12-track Walk Around the Moon "is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground."

The band also released the album's first song, "Madman's Eyes."

Dave Matthews Band also revealed dates for a 2023 North American summer tour, kicking off May 9 in Mexico City and wrapping up on September 3 in George, Washington.

Walk Around the Moon tracklist:

Walk Around The Moon

Madman's Eyes

Looking For A Vein

The Ocean And The Butterfly

It Could Happen

Something To Tell My Baby

After Everything

All You Wanted Was Tomorrow

The Only Thing

Break Free

Monsters

Singing From The Windows

2023 North American tour dates:

May 9 — Auditorio Nacional, Mexico City, DF

May 11 — Auditorio Pabellon M, Monterrey, NL,

May 13 — Teatro Diana, Guadalajara, JAL

May 19 — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX

May 20 — Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas, TX,

May 23 — Walmart AMP, Rogers, AR

May 24 — BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove, Southaven, MS

May 26 — Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

May 27 — Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH

May 30 — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, NC

May 31 — Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park, Wilmington, NC

June 2 — One Stadium, Charleston, SC

June 3 — One Stadium, Charleston, SC

June 9 — Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, NY

June 10 — Xfinity Theatre, Hartford, CT

June 14 — Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY

June 16 — Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, ME

June 17 — Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA

June 23 — The Pavilion at Star Lake, Burgettstown, PA

June 24 — Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia, MD

June 27 — Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI

June 29 — American Family Insurance Amphitheatre, Milwaukee, WI

June 30 — Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN

July 1 — Music Center, Noblesville, IN

July 7 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

July 8 — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, Chicago, IL

July 11 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

July 12 — Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Gilford, NH

July 14 — Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs, NY

July 15 — Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Saratoga Springs,

July 18 — PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

July 19 — Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Wantagh, NY

July 21 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

July 22 — Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, Camden, NJ

July 25 — Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA

July 26 — The Amphitheater at the Wharf, Orange Beach, AL

July 28 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

July 29 — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL

Aug. 24 — Yaamava' Resort and Casino, Highland, CA

Aug. 25 — FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Aug. 26 — FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA

Aug. 29 — Hayden Homes Amphitheater, Bend, OR

Sept. 1 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Sept. 2 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

Sept. 3 — Gorge Amphitheatre, George, WA

