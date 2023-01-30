South Korea Retail Sales Rise 1.4% In December

Retail sales in South Korea were up a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on month in December, Statistics Korea said on Tuesday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 1.2 percent following the upwardly revised 1.7 percent decline in November (originally -1.8 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail sales fell 2.5 percent - roughly in line with expectations following the 2.1 percent contraction in the previous month.

