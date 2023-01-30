Japan Jobless Rate Holds Steady At 2.5% In December

The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in December, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication said on Tuesday.

That was in line with forecasts and unchanged from the November reading.

The participation rate was 62.3 percent, missing forecasts for 62.4 percent, which would have been unchanged.

The job-to-applicant ratio was 1.35. unchanged from the previous month but missing forecasts for 1.34.

Economic News

