World Market Trends

World witnessed afresh bout of anxiety ahead of the interest rate review by the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and the European Central Bank. Most markets traded in the red zone.

Asian stocks finished with losses. Major European benchmarks are trading in negative territory. Wall Street Futures too indicate losses on opening.

The Dollar Index touched a one-week high amidst renewed fears of an aggressive Fed. Bond yields mostly eased ahead of the monetary policy reviews by major central banks. Crude oil prices slumped amidst reports that Russian oil companies are selling oil at whatever price is possible. Gold dropped amidst the Dollar's strength.

Cryptocurrencies extended losses.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,583.2, down 0.40%

S&P 500 (US500) at3,999.00, down 0.47%

Germany's DAX at 15,012.35, down 0.75%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,718.50, down 0.85%

France's CAC 40 at 7,033.85, down 0.68%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,129.45, down 0.70%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,327.11, down 0.39%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,476.70, down 0.07%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,255.67, down 0.42%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,842.33, down 1.03%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0826, down 0.17%

GBPUSD at 1.2318, down 0.28%

USDJPY at 130.38, down 0.05%

AUDUSD at 0.6993, down 0.94%

USDCAD at 1.3456, up 0.54%

Dollar Index at 102.50, up 0.22%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.536%, down 0.41%

Germany at 2.2980%, down 0.35%

France at 2.773%, down 0.11%

U.K. at 3.3700%, up 0.93%

Japan at 0.487%, down 0.61%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $83.39, down 1.31%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $76.70, down 1.54%

Gold Futures (Feb) at $1,904.40, down 0.96%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $22,903.93, down 1.63%

Ethereum at $1,573.17, down 1.33%

BNB at $310.48, up 0.76%

XRP at $0.4015, up 0.25%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3731, down 1.74%

