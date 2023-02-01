logo
Breaking News
  

CFPB Proposes Rule To Slash Excessive Credit Card Late Fees

By Joji Xavier   ✉   | Published:
creditcard feb1 lt

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is proposing a rule that would slash excessive credit card late fees that cost American families about $12 billion each year.

The rule is projected to reduce typical late fees from roughly $30 to $8, saving consumers as much as $9 billion a year in late fees.

Because the immunity provision currently allows issuers to charge late fees of up to $41, the CFPB believes that a late fee of $8 would be sufficient for most issuers to cover collection costs incurred as a result of late payments. The $8 immunity provision would apply to any missed payment. Companies would be able to charge above the immunity provision so long as they could prove the higher fee is necessary to cover their incurred collection costs.

The CFPB's proposal would eliminate the automatic annual inflation adjustment for the immunity provision amount. The CFPB would monitor market conditions and the immunity provision amount for potential adjustments as necessary.

The current rule allows a card issuer to potentially charge a late fee that is 100 percent of the minimum payment owed by the cardholder. The CFPB proposes to restrict any late fee charge to 25 percent of the minimum payment to be more consistent with Congress's intent to authorize only reasonable and proportional late fee amounts.

The proposal also seeks comment on other potential changes to CARD Act regulations. For instance, it requests comment on whether the CFPB's proposed changes should apply to all credit card penalty fees; whether the immunity provision should be eliminated altogether; whether consumers should be granted a 15-day courtesy period, after the due date, before late fees can be assessed; and whether issuers should be required to offer autopay in order to make use of the immunity provision.

Comments on the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking must be received on or before April 3, or within 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register, whichever is later.

"Over a decade ago, Congress banned excessive credit card late fees, but companies have exploited a regulatory loophole that has allowed them to escape scrutiny for charging an otherwise illegal junk fee," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "Today's proposed rule seeks to save families billions of dollars and ensure the credit card market is fair and competitive," he added.

When someone misses a payment due date, even if they paid a few hours after the deadline, the cardholder may be hit with an exorbitant late fee that far exceeds the credit card company's costs to collect late payments.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Two Rivers Coffee Recalls Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate
South Plainfield, New Jersey-based Two Rivers Coffee is recalling its peanut butter single serve hot chocolate pods citing an undeclared peanut allergen, the U.S. Food Drug Administration said. The recall involves peanut butter single serve hot chocolate pods distributed as "Brooklyn Bean Peanut Butter Cup Hot Cocoa", "Pingo Peanut Butter Cookie Hot Chocolate" and ...
Novartis Stock Down On Weak Q4 Results; Sees Growth In FY23
Shares of Novartis AG were losing around 2 percent in the early morning trading in Switzerland after the drug major reported Wednesday sharply lower profit in its fourth quarter with weak sales as well as the absence of prior year's hefty Roche income. Adjusted earnings, however, topped market estimates, while top line missed their view. Further, the company announced higher dividend...
Boeing Delivers Its Final 747 Jumbo Jet
Boeing has delivered its final 747 jumbo jet, bringing to a close more than 50 years of its production, to Atlas Air Worldwide, the largest operator of the widebody jet called as the "Queen of the Skies." The aerospace and defense major and Atlas Air joined thousands of people to celebrate the delivery of the final 747-8 Freighter at the Everett factory, where 747 began its journey in 1967.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap