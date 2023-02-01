Gold Futures Settle Lower Ahead Of Fed Policy

Gold prices moved in a tight range on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Despite the dollar's weakness, gold futures settled slightly lower.

The dollar was quite subdued amid expectations the central bank will slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rate by 25 basis points. The accompany statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's comments are in focus as look for clarity with regard to future interest rate hikes.

The dollar index dropped to 101.65 around late morning and was at 101.73 a little while ago, down 0.36% from the previous close.

Gold futures for April ended lower by $2.50 or about 0.1% at $1,942.80 an ounce.

Silver futures for March ended down $0.227 at $23.609 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.1110 per pound, down $0.1150 from the previous close.

A report from payroll processor ADP showed private sector job growth slowed by more than expected in the month of January.

ADP said private sector employment climbed by 106,000 jobs in January after surging by an upwardly revised 253,000 jobs in December. Economists had expected private sector employment to increase by 178,000 jobs compared to the addition of 235,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Institute for Supply Management showed activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted for the third consecutive month in January.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI dipped to 47.4 in January from 48.4 in December, with a reading below 50 indicating a contraction. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 48.0.

