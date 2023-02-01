Japan Monetary Base Sinks 3.8% On Year In January

The monetary base in Japan was down 3.8 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - coming in at 637.693 trillion yen.

That follows the 6.1 percent contraction in December.

Banknotes in circulation fell 2.7 percent, while coins in circulation dropped 4.0 percent.

Current account balances sank an annual 5.2 percent, including a 6.6 percent decline in reserve balances.

The adjusted monetary base surged 43.8 percent on year to 643.161 trillion yen.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.