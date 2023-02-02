Market Snapshot

Relief rallies post the Fed's decision on Wednesday lifted world across regions and asset classes. Though the Fed increased rates by 25 basis points as expected, it did acknowledge that a disinflationary process had started in the . Markets now await the decisions by the Bank of England and the European Central Bank.

Asian stocks mostly finished with gains. Major European benchmarks are trading in positive territory ahead of the interest rate decisions by the Bank of England and European Central Bank. Wall Street Futures however are trading mixed after Wednesday's rally.

The Dollar Index corrected only marginally. Bond yields hardened in the U.S. but eased elsewhere. Relief at the Fed counters could not suffice to lift sentiment and crude oil prices extended losses following massive build in inventories in the U.S. Gold rallied pricing in the dovishness in the Fed's commentary. Cryptocurrencies surged ahead.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 34,034.00, down 0.17%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,136.60, up 0.42%

Germany's DAX at 15,411.75, up 1.52%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,806.23, up 0.58%

France's CAC 40 at 7,119.97, up 0.61%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,218.35, up 1.12%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,402.05, up 0.20%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,511.60, up 0.13%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,285.67, up 0.02%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,958.36, down 0.52%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0988, down 0.01%

GBPUSD at 1.2335, down 0.33%

USDJPY at 128.90, down 0.03%

AUDUSD at 0.7126, down 0.13%

USDCAD at 1.3287, up 0.00%

Dollar Index at 101.15, down 0.06%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.413%, up 0.44%

Germany at 2.2605%, down 1.33%

France at 2.728%, down 1.16%

U.K. at 3.2425%, down 2.01%

Japan at 0.492%, down 0.40%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $82.70, down 0.17%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $76.40, down 0.01%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,971.45, up 1.47%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,827.90, up 3.57%

Ethereum at $1,671.90, up 6.24%

BNB at $329.77, up 7.26%

XRP at $0.4143, up 3.30%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.4044, up 5.88%

