Australia Home Loan Data Due On Friday

Australia will on Friday release December figures for home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, loans were down 2.0 percent on month and investment lending slipped 3.6 percent.

Singapore will release December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales were down 3.7 percent on month and up 6.2 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide December data for retail sales; in November, sales were down 4.2 percent on year.

Finally, the in Hong Kong and Singapore will see January results for their respective private sector PMIs from S&P Global, while Australia, China and Japan will see services PMI results from S&P, Caixin and Jibun, respectively.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.