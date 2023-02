Japan Service Sector Accelerates In January - Jibun

The services sector in Japan continued to expand in January, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Friday with a services PMI score of 52.3.

That's up from 51.1 in December and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Anecdotal evidence suggested that the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continued in January thanks to the easing of restrictions. A number of respondents indicated that the National Travel Discount Program had added an extra boost to domestic travel. As well as helping to boost activity, these factors also supported new at the start of the year.

The survey also said that the composite index improved to 50.7 in January from 49.7 in December.

Growth was centered on the service sector, where activity increased for the fifth month running, and at a faster pace. Although manufacturing production continued to fall, the rate of decline eased to a three-month low.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.