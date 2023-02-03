World Market Trends

Euphoria after the Fed's dovish stance fizzled as reconcile to the forward guidance by the ECB and Bank of England as well as brace for the job market / services PMI update from the U.S.

Asian stocks finished mixed. Major European benchmarks are trading mostly lower post the interest rate decisions by the Bank of England and European Central Bank. Wall Street Futures imply losses on opening.

The Dollar Index recovered from Thursday's lows but is still in overnight negative territory. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices extended losses amidst concerns about economic recovery in China and the buildup of inventories in the U.S. Gold slumped amidst the Dollar's rebound. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,940.00, down 0.33%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,144.50, down 0.84%

Germany's DAX at 15,406.88, down 0.66%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,834.10, up 0.18%

France's CAC 40 at 7,141.53, down 0.35%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,220.75, down 0.48%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,511.60, up 0.40%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,558.10, up 0.62%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,263.41, down 0.68%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,660.47, down 1.36%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.0928, up 0.17%

GBPUSD at 1.2242, up 0.16%

USDJPY at 128.53, down 0.10%

AUDUSD at 0.7059, down 0.24%

USDCAD at 1.3354, up 0.29%

Dollar Index at 101.67, down 0.08%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.396%, down 0.06%

Germany at 2.1355%, up 3.41%

France at 2.582%, up 2.87%

U.K. at 3.0550%, up 1.63%

Japan at 0.482%, down 0.72%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $82.07, down 0.12%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $75.78, down 0.13%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,924.35, down 0.33%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,430.46, down 1.62%

Ethereum at $1,642.86, down 1.69%

BNB at $324.96, down 1.39%

XRP at $0.4127, down 0.39%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3999, down 1.11%

