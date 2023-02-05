Australia Retail Sales Data Due On Monday

Australia will on Monday release Q4 numbers for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to slip 0.6 percent on quarter after adding 0.2 percent in the three months prior.

Indonesia will provide Q4 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.33 percent on quarter and 4.84 percent on year - slowing from 1.81 percent on quarter and 5.72 percent on year in the three months prior.

Thailand will see January data for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an annual increase of 5.12 percent for overall inflation and 3.10 percent for core CPI.

Finally, the in New Zealand (Waitangi Day) and Malaysia (Thaipusam) are closed on Monday and will re-open on Tuesday.

