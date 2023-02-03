logo
Breaking News
  

Church & Dwight Sees Weak EPS In Q1 Below Market, Flat To High Adj. EPS In FY23; Lifts Dividend

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Consumer goods company Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD), while reporting a loss in its fourth quarter, despite higher revenues, on Thursday issued forecast for first quarter and fiscal 2023.

For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $0.752 per share, a 10 percent decrease from last year.

On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company projects reported sales growth of approximately 4 percent, organic sales growth of approximately 1 percent, gross margin expansion and higher marketing and SG&A spending in the quarter.

Revenue and profits are expected to continue to be negatively impacted by softness in discretionary brands and the timing of equity grants.

Further, for fiscal 2023, adjusted earnings per share are expected to be flat to up 4 percent, and reported sales growth to be approximately 5 percent to 7 percent with organic sales growth of approximately 2 percent to 4 percent.

Pricing will drive the organic sales increase with volumes relatively stable.

Operating profit is expected to increase 4 percent to 8 percent reflecting the strength of the business. The 2023 adjusted operating profit margin would be relatively flat compared to 2022.

Over the long term, the company projects 3 percent organic net sales growth, gross margin expansion and 8 percent earnings per share growth.

Further, the Board of Directors declared a 4 percent increase in the quarterly dividend from $0.2625 to $0.2725 per share, equivalent to an annual dividend of $1.09 per share.

The quarterly dividend will be payable March 1, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 15.

Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, said, "Although uncertainty remains regarding inflation, commodities, interest rates, currency movements, China, and consumer confidence, we are cautiously optimistic about 2023 and remain focused on offering high quality products to consumers at the right value."

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
Children's Robes, Pajamas Recalled On Burn Risks
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC announced recall of thousands of children's Robes made in China and sold exclusively on Amazon.com by various companies. The recalled robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. Further, citing the same concerns, Paper Cape children's pajamas manufactured in Peru ...
Cigna Q4 Results Top View; Sees Higher FY23 Earnings, But Below Market
Health services company Cigna Corp. reported Friday higher profit in its fourth quarter reflecting growth in both Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare segments. Adjusted earnings and topline beat market estimates. Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects adjusted earnings and adjusted revenues to be higher than last year, but below market view.
Sanofi Q4 Profit Climbs, Sees Slower Earnings Growth In FY23; Stock Down
French drug major Sanofi SA reported Friday higher profit in its fourth quarter with strong revenue growth mainly with strong sales of Dupixent. Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects higher business earnings, but the expected growth is slower than recorded in fiscal 2022. Sanofi shares were losing around 4 percent in the morning trading in Paris as well as in pre-market activity...
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
RELATED NEWS
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2023 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap