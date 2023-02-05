Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Announce 2023 'Raising The Roof Tour'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced dates for their "Raising the Roof Tour."
According to the schedule announced by the duo, the trek kicks off on April 25 with a show in Shrevport, Louisiana.
After performing at several venues in the south and across the east coast, the duo will take a break in late May and early June before touring thewWestern part of the U.S. and finally sign off in July, performing in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario.
There will be stops at several places, including Louisville's Palace Theatre, Kansas City's Starlight Theatre, Tucson's Centennial Hall, and Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.
Plant, Krauss and their all-star band will play songs from both of their beloved albums: 2021's chart-topping Raise The Roof and 2007's historic Raising Sand.
"Raising The Roof" 2023 tour dates:
April 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium
April 26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
April 29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
April 30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater
May 02 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre
May 03 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights
May 05 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
May 09 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena
May 10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion
May 13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
May 18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion
Jun. 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater
Jun. 15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona
Jun. 17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park
Jun. 18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival
Jun. 20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater
Jun. 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Jun. 29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*
Jul. 01 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Jul. 02 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center**
Jul. 03 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point
Jul. 05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
(Photo: David McClister)
