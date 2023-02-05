Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Announce 2023 'Raising The Roof Tour'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have announced dates for their "Raising the Roof Tour."

According to the schedule announced by the duo, the trek kicks off on April 25 with a show in Shrevport, Louisiana.

After performing at several venues in the south and across the east coast, the duo will take a break in late May and early June before touring thewWestern part of the U.S. and finally sign off in July, performing in the northeast and Toronto, Ontario.

There will be stops at several places, including Louisville's Palace Theatre, Kansas City's Starlight Theatre, Tucson's Centennial Hall, and Tanglewood in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Plant, Krauss and their all-star band will play songs from both of their beloved albums: 2021's chart-topping Raise The Roof and 2007's historic Raising Sand.

"Raising The Roof" 2023 tour dates:

April 25 - Shreveport, LA - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium

April 26 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

April 29 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

April 30 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater

May 02 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre

May 03 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center @ The Heights

May 05 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

May 09 - Asheville, NC - ExploreAsheville.com Arena

May 10 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 13 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

May 15 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 17 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 18 - Charlottesville, VA - Ting Pavilion

Jun. 14 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater

Jun. 15 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall at University of Arizona

Jun. 17 - Taos, NM - Kit Carson Park

Jun. 18 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

Jun. 20 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Jun. 28 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Jun. 29 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap*

Jul. 01 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Jul. 02 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood Music Center**

Jul. 03 - Portland, ME - Thompon's Point

Jul. 05 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

(Photo: David McClister)

