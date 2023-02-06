European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's statistical office Destatis releases factory orders for December. Orders are forecast to grow 2.0 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to the 5.3 percent decrease in November.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI survey data is due. The index is seen rising to 49.6 in January from 48.8 in the previous month.

In the meantime, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. The investor sentiment index is expected to improve to -12.8 in February from -17.5 in January.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area retail sales figures for December. Sales are forecast to fall 2.5 percent on month, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November.

Economic News

