Slovenia Inflation Falls Slightly To 10%

Slovenia's consumer price inflation eased marginally at the end of the year, though it remained strong overall, largely due to higher costs for food products, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Monday.

The consumer price index climbed 10.0 percent year-on-year in January, slightly below the 10.3 percent increase in December.

Further, inflation remained at a double-digit figure for the eighth successive month in January.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages alone surged 19.3 percent annually in January and those for furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance grew 12.3 percent.

Utility costs were 11.1 percent more expensive compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in January, following a 0.9 percent rise in the previous month.

The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 9.9 percent annually in January versus a 6.0 percent increase in the same month of 2022. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.1 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.