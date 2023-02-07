World Market Trends

World recovered from Monday's sell-off but are waiting anxiously for forward guidance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell as well as key officials from Bank of England and European Central Bank.

Asian stocks finished on a mixed note. Major European benchmarks are trading higher, but the DAX declined amidst a steeper-than-expected decline in industrial production in Germany. Wall Street Futures appear directionless.

The Dollar Index edged lower. Bond yields moved mixed. Crude oil prices gained on continued hopes of a demand boost from China. The earthquake in Turkey impacting oil exports also stoked supply concerns. Gold extended gains after a painful sell-off in the previous week. Cryptocurrencies recovered.

Here is a snapshot of the world markets at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,884.60, down 0.02%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,115.70, up 0.11%

Germany's DAX at 15,326.75, down 0.12%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,883.36, up 0.60%

France's CAC 40 at 7,140.20, up 0.04%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,207.95, up 0.06%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,685.47, down 0.03%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,504.10, down 0.46%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,248.09, up 0.29%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,298.70, up 0.36%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0716, down 0.13%

GBP/USD at 1.1996, down 0.17%

USD/JPY at 131.94, down 0.53%

AUD/USD at 0.6927, up 0.68%

USD/CAD at 1.3420, down 0.19%

Dollar Index at 103.56, down 0.06%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.629%, down 0.09%

Germany at 2.3015%, up 0.77%

France at 2.762%, up 0.84%

U.K. at 3.2840%, up 1.23%

Japan at 0.491%, down 0.71%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $82.62, up 2.01%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $75.73, up 2.19%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,885.75, up 0.33%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,015.93, up 0.82%

Ethereum at $1,643.98, up 0.88%

BNB at $330.76, up 1.52%

XRP at $0.3972, up 0.01%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3897, down 0.36%

