Japan Overall Bank Lending Jumps 3.1% On Year In January

Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.1 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 599.178 trillion yen.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 2.5 percent and was up from 2.7 percent in December.

Excluding trusts, lending jumped an annual 3.5 percent to 522.145 trillion yen, up from 3.0 percent in the previous month.

Lending from trusts rose 0.8 percent on year to 77.033 trillion yen, roughly unchanged from December.

Lending from foreign banks jumped an annual 17.2 percent to 3.635 trillion yen, accelerating from 11.7 percent a month earlier.

