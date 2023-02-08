European Economic News Preview: Italy Retail Sales Data Due

Retail sales data from Italy is the major statistical report due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to release industrial output, new orders and household consumption data for December.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's Istat publishes retail sales data for December. Sales are forecast to fall 0.8 percent on a monthly basis, reversing a 0.8 percent rise in November.

At 6.00 am ET, unemployment data is due from Portugal.

At 10.00 am ET, Poland's central bank is set to announce its monetary policy decision. The bank is likely to maintain its key interest rate at 6.75 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.