Australia Building Approval Data Due On Thursday

Australia will on Thursday release December figures for building approvals, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to surge 18.5 percent after sinking 8.8 percent in November.

Japan will provide January numbers for money stocks; in December, the M2 money stock was up 2.9 percent on year, while M3 was worth 2,084.8 trillion yen.

Thailand will see January results for its consumer confidence index; in December, the index score was 49.7.

Indonesia will provide December data for retail sales; in November, sales rose 1.3 percent on year.

Taiwan will release January figures for consumer and wholesale prices; in December, consumer prices were up 0.33 percent on month and 2.71 percent on year, while wholesale prices jumped an annual 7.14 percent.

Economic News

