European Economic News Preview: Germany Inflation Data Due

Consumer prices data from Germany is the top economic news due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's provisional consumer prices data for January. Economists expect consumer price inflation to rise to 8.9 percent in January from 8.6 percent in December.

In the meantime, foreign trade figures are due from Romania.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to raise its key rate by 50 basis points to 3.00 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.