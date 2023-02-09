Trace Adkins Announces 'Somewhere In America 2023 Tour'

Trace Adkins has announced that his "Somewhere In America 2023 Tour" will launch on Friday, February 10, at American Music Theatre in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The nationwide tour is slated to run through the fall.

The multi-platinum entertainer and TV/film actor's headlining trek follows another successful headline tour, "The Way I Wanna Go Tour." The tour notched 21 sold out shows from coast to coast, as Outsider praises "…showcasing and celebrating the songs that have brought him longtime success in country music."

Adkins' fans can get their tickets to select shows early - via an Artist Presale - beginning February 7 at 10 AM local venue time. Fans can sign up for free at TraceAdkins.com to access the presale.

Tickets will be available to the general public this Friday at 10 am local venue time at traceadkins.com. Select dates are on sale now.

Currently filming in Arizona, Adkins will return to both host and judge INSP's fourth season of "Ultimate Cowboy Showdown" while also serving as an executive producer.

Tour Dates:

February

10 Lancaster, PA — American Music Theatre

14 Stillwater, OK — McKnight Center for the Performing Arts

March

4 Choctaw, MS — Center Stage at Pearl River Resorts

18 Gilbert, AZ — Boots in the Park

April

1 Lake Charles, LA — L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

15 Arlington, TX — Live! By Loews (Community Storehouse Fundraising Dinner)

May

13 Kansas City, KS — Country Roots Fest

June

10 Wright City, MO — Cedar Lake Cellars

17 Charles Town, WV — Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

30 Camdenton, MO — Ozarks Amphitheater

July

1 Algona, IA — ABATE Freedom Park

6 Council Bluffs, IA — Harrah's Stir Concert Cove

7 Independence, IA — Buchanan County Fair

28 Henderson, NV — Sunset Station Amphitheater

29 Minden, NV — Carson Valley Inn & Casino

August

6 Coachella, CA — Spotlight 29 Casino

11 Arcadia, WI — Ashley for the Arts

12 Galva, IL — The Back Road Music Festival

13 West Allis, WI — Wisconsin State Fair

26 Mason, WI — Concert in the Corn

September

2 West Liberty, OH — Country Legends Festival

October

14 Hiawassee, GA — Anderson Music Hall

(Photo: Chase Lauer)

