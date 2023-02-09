Luke Combs Reveals 18-Song 'Gettin' Old' Tracklist

Luke Combs has unveiled the 18-song tracklist for his upcoming fourth studio album, Gettin' Old.

Combs said that the new album is about the current stage of his life. "One that I'm sure a lot of us are in, have been through, or will go through," he said in a statement.

"It's about coming of age, loving where life is now but at the same time missing how it used to be, continuing to fall for the one you love and loving them no matter what, living in the moment but still wondering how much time you have left, family, friends, being thankful, and leaving a legacy," he added. "Me and so many others have poured their hearts and souls into this record, and I hope you love it as much as we do."

Gettin' Old is scheduled for release on March 24, on the eve of the country superstar's world tour.

Gettin' Old is a sequel to Combs' 2022 album, Growin' Up.

Gettin' Old Tracklist:

1. "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" (Luke Combs, Rob Snyder, Channing Wilson)

2. "Hannah Ford Road" (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis)

3. "Back 40 Back" (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Jeff Hyde, Driver Williams)

4. "You Found Yours" (Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Dan Isbell, James McNair)

5. "The Beer, The Band, and The Barstool" (Luke Combs, Rob Williford, Reid Isbell)

6. "Still" (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, Dustin Nunley)

7. "See Me Now" (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher, James McNair)

8. "Joe" (Luke Combs, Erik Dylan, James Slater)

9. "A Song Was Born" (Luke Combs, Caser Beathard, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell)

10. "My Song Will Never Die" (Eric Church, Travis Meadows, Jonathan Singleton)

11. "Where the Wild Things Are" (Randy Monatan, Dave Turnbull)

12. "Love You Anyway" (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell)

13. "Take You With Me" (Luke Combs, James McNair, Rob Williford)

14. "Fast Car" (Tracy Chapman)

15. "Tattoo on a Sunburn" (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Ben Hayslip, Dan Isbell)

16. "5 Leaf Clover" (Luke Combs, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)

17. "Fox in the Henhouse" (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell, Dustin Nunley)

18. "The Part" (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News