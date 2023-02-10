Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour With Bastille, Nile Rogers & Chic

Duran Duran have announced a 26-date North American arena tour for 2023, with both Bastille and Nile Rodgers & Chic joining them as special guests.

"The Future Past Tour" begins on May 28 in San Jose, California, and will make stops across Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, and Tampa before concluding the first leg in Florida on June 18.

The tour will pick up again on August 24 in Sacramento, California, with dates in Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C, Detroit, and Toronto amongst many more. Dates in New York City and Los Angeles will be announced soon.

The pre-sale of tickets will begin at 10 am local time on February 13. DD VIP members and those who wish to join should visit www.duranduran.com and click the MEMBERS tab for more details.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning February 13 at 2 pm local time until February 15 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, the rock band's lead singer Simon Le Bon said, "It's remarkable to me that as a band, we are still hitting new milestones, and introducing the sound of DD to new generations of music lovers. We are truly grateful that we get to do what we do on a daily basis, and that we still love our job as much as we did when we started out some four decades ago."

Tour Dates:

May 27 - Bottlerock Festival - Napa Valley, CA

May 28 - SAP Center - San Jose, CA

May 31 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

June 1 - Moda Center - Portland, OR

June 3 - Vivint Arena - Salt Lake City, UT

June 6 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

June 7 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

June 9 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

June 10 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

June 13 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

June 15 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

June 17 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL

June 18 - FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

Aug 24 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA

Aug 26 - T-Mobile Arena - Las Vegas, NV

Aug 28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Aug 29 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Aug 31 - Minnesota State Fair - St. Paul, MN

Sept 1 - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island - Chicago, IL

Sept 3 - CMAC - Canandaigua, NY

Sept 6 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

Sept 7 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

Sept 9 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA

Sept 10 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Sept 13 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

Sept 16 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Sept 19 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

