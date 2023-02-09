Japan Producer Prices Unchanged On Month In January

Producer prices in Japan were flat on month in January, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.

That was shy of expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and down from the upwardly revised 0.7 percent gain in December (originally 0.5 percent).

On a yearly basis, producer prices jumped 9.5 percent - again missing forecasts for 9.6 percent following the upwardly revised 10.5 percent spike in the previous month (originally 10.2 percent).

Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 1.1 percent on year, the central bank said, while import prices fell 1.2 percent on month and climbed 7.2 percent on year.

Economic News

