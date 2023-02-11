Disturbed Announce 2023 North American Tour

Rock band Disturbed have announced a huge 36-date North American tour in support of their latest album, Divisive.

The Canadian leg of the tour will take place during the spring, kicking off on April 27 in Montreal and wrapping up on May 12 in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Theory of a Deadman will provide support for that leg.

The U.S. leg will take place in the summer, commencing on July 11 in Denver and running through a September 2 show in Noblesville, Indiana. Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer will be the special guests on most dates.

Tickets are on sale now.

Disturbed 2023 North American Tour Dates:

04/27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +

04/29 - Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre +

05/01 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

05/04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (102.9 The Hog's HOG FEST) %

05/06 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (93X's Twin City Takeover) %

05/08 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +

05/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place +

05/12 - Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre +

07/11 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena # ~

07/13 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre # ~

07/15 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

07/16 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre # ~

07/18 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

07/20 - Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

07/22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

07/23 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater # ~

07/25 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

07/27 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

07/29 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP # ~

07/31 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion # ~

08/01 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

08/03 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

08/05 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

08/09 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live # ~

08/11 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

08/12 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center # ~

08/18 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~

08/19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

08/21 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

08/23 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

08/26 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

08/27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center # ~

08/29 - Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

08/30 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

08/01 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

08/02 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ = w/ Theory of a Deadman

# = w/ Breaking Benjamin

~ = w/ JINJER

% = previously announced radio festival

(Photo: Travis Shinn)

