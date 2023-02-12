Yeah Yeah Yeahs Announce Summer Tour, Share 'Blacktop' Video

Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced they will embark on a tour across North America, Europe and Asia this summer.

According to the schedule, the North American leg of the tour will commence on May 3 with a show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The North American leg, which will also have stops in Atlanta, Houston, Minneapolis, Chicago and more, will conclude on June 10 with a concert at The Greek Theatre in Berkley, California.

The band will then perform at Japan's Fuji Rock Festival before moving to London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin. The group will be supported by The Faint and Perfume Genius on select dates.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, which consists of Karen O, Brian Chase and Nick Zinner, also released a video for "Blacktop," a song from their fifth studio album, Cool It Down.

The 1970s-inspired visual, directed by David Black, features Karen O in glittering eye makeup and glossy red lips, singing the track's emotive lyrics.

"'Blacktop' stuck out to me early on — the demo was very stripped down instrumentally and emotionally. It was a step towards what radical closeness feels like after a long separation," Karen O explained in a press release.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2023 Tour Dates:

05/03 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/05 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/07 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

05/09 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

05/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/13 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven

05/26 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Music Festival

06/01 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

06/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

06/05 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

06/07 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Live *

06/08 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield *

06/10 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

07/28-30 — Yuzawa, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/25 — London, UK @ All Points East

08/26 — Paris, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/28 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/29 — Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

+ = w/ The Faint

* = w/ Perfume Genius

(Photo: Jason Al-Taan)

