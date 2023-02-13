U.S. Stocks May Move To The Upside In Early Trading

The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to move to the upside following the mixed performance seen in the previous session.

Traders may look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the weakness seen last week, which partly reflected ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to tomorrow's closely watched report on consumer price inflation.

Consumer prices are expected to show a monthly increase in January, although the annual rate of growth is expected to slow to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent in the previous month.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent speculation the Federal Reserve may raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Following the significant downturn seen over the course of Thursday's session, the major U.S. stock indexes turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw further downside, the Dow and the S&P 500 regained some ground.

The Nasdaq climbed off its worst levels of the day but still closed down 71.46 points or 0.6 percent to 11,718.12, while the Dow rose 169.39 points or 0.6 percent to 33,869.27.

The S&P 500 spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing up 8.96 points or 0.2 percent to 4,090.46.

Despite the mixed performance on the day, the major averages all moved lower for the week. The Dow edged down by 0.2 percent, the S&P 500 slumped by 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq plunged by 2.4 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street partly reflected lingering uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates ahead of next week's closely watched inflation data.

Traders are likely to keep a close eye on the data for clues about whether Federal Reserve will need to raise rates higher than currently anticipated in order to bring down prices.

The mixed performance also came as traders react to mixed February consumer sentiment data released by the University of Michigan.

While consumer sentiment saw a continued improvement in February, the report also showed a rebound in near-term inflation expectations.

The report showed the consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 in February from 64.9 in January. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 65.0.

The consumer sentiment index increased for the third straight month, reaching its highest level since hitting 67.2 in January 2022.

Meanwhile, one-year inflation expectations climbed to 4.2 percent in February from 3.9 percent in January, with expectations rebounding after falling for three straight months.

The lackluster performance on Wall Street also reflected a mixed reaction to the latest batch of corporate earnings news.

Shares of Lyft (LYFT) plummeted after the ride-sharing company reported an unexpected fourth quarter loss and provided disappointing revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Travel company Expedia (EXPE) also moved sharply lower after reporting fourth quarter results that missed analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

At the same time, shares of Yelp (YELP) surged after the consumer review platform reported fourth quarter results roughly in line with estimates and provided upbeat guidance for 2023.

Despite the lackluster performance by the broader , energy stocks saw substantial strength on the day, benefiting from a sharp increase by the price of crude oil.

Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Oil Index soared by 4.5 percent and the Philadelphia Oil Service Index spiked by 3.3 percent.

A surge by the price of natural gas also contributed to significant strength among natural gas stocks, driving the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index up by 2.9 percent.

Computer hardware, utilities and telecom stocks also showed strong moves to the upside over the course of the session.

On the other hand, airline stocks extended the sell-off seen on Thursday, with the NYSE Arca Airline Index tumbling by 2.1 percent to its lowest closing level in a month.

Semiconductor stocks also saw notable weakness on the day, dragging the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index down by 1.6 percent.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.60 to $79.12 a barrel after jumping $1.66 to $79.72 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after slipping $4 to $1,874.50 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are dipping $4.70 to $1,869.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 132.65 yen versus the 131.36 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0681 compared to last Friday's $1.0678.

Asia

Asian stocks slipped into the red on Monday, the dollar hovered near one-month high, and yields edged up as investors awaited the release of U.S. consumer price data on Tuesday that could provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.

Increased diplomatic tensions between the United States and China over issues from Taiwan to trade and also weighed on sentiment.

A U.S fighter jet shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden. It is the fourth object shot out of the sky by U.S. fighter jets in eight days.

Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end notably higher after data showed new bank loans jumped more than expected to a record in January.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.7 percent to 3,284.16, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slipped 0.1 percent to 21,164.42.

Japanese shares fell and the yen sank against the dollar amid speculation that former BoJ policy board member and academic Kazuo Ueda would be picked to become the Bank of Japan's next governor.

The government is set to officially announce the nomination of the new governor on Tuesday. Ueda spoke to reporters and said the central bank's stimulus should stay in place.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.9 percent to close at 27,427.32, while the broader Topix ended 0.5 percent lower at 1,977.67.

Tech shares led losses, with Advantest, Screen Holdings and Tokyo Electron falling 2-4 percent. Cosmetic maker Shiseido lost 4 percent and medical equipment maker Olympus gave up 2.3 percent on disappointing earnings results.

Seoul shares fell for a third day running on worries that a strong U.S. inflation reading would cause the Fed to reinforce interest-rate hike moves. The Kospi fell 0.7 percent to 2,452.70, with tech and chemical stocks leading losses.

Australian markets ended slightly lower, dragged down by financials and miners. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dipped 0.2 percent to 7,417.80, while the broader All Ordinaries Index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,614.50.

Casino operator Star Entertainment plunged 20.8 percent after warning of an up to A$1.6 billion ($1.11 billion) impairment charge. Energy stocks outperformed, with Woodside Energy Group and Santos rallying around 2 percent.

Europe

European stocks have moved mostly higher on Monday, as investors assess the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.3 percent.

British construction materials distributor Brickability Group has soared after saying its profit for the current year would exceed market expectations.

Renault has also risen in Paris. The French automaker and Japanese automotive firm Nissan Motor Co., have announced plans to invest $600 million or 5300 crores Indian rupees in India, supporting the production of six new models, including two electric vehicles.

On the other hand, Swedish property company Castellum has moved sharply lower after unveiling fund raising plans.

Lok'nStore Group shares have also fallen. The self-storage company said its first-half same store revenue went up 10.3 percent.

Homebuilders have also declined after reports that Deutsche Bank has cut ratings for a number of market leaders in the sector.



U.S. Economic Reports

No major U.S. economic data is scheduled to be released today.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com