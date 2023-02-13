logo
U.S. Stocks Moving Back To The Upside Following Last Week's Pullback

Following the mixed performance seen last Friday, stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Monday. The major averages have all moved to the upside after ending the previous session on opposite sides of the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are just off their best levels of the day. The Dow is up 197.63 points or 0.6 percent at 34,066.90, the Nasdaq is up 85.04 points or 0.7 percent at 11,803.16 and the S&P 500 is up 23.23 points or 0.6 percent at 4,113.69.

The strength on Wall Street comes as some traders look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the weakness seen last week, which partly reflected ongoing concerns about the outlook for interest rates.

Overall trading activity remains subdued, however, as traders look ahead to tomorrow's closely watched report on consumer price inflation.

Consumer prices are expected to show a monthly increase in January, although the annual rate of growth is expected to slow to 6.2 percent from 6.5 percent in the previous month.

The inflation data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates amid recent speculation the Federal Reserve may raise rates higher than currently anticipated.

Software stocks have shown a significant move to the upside on the day, driving the Dow Jones U.S. Software Index up by 2.3 percent.

Considerable strength is also visible among tobacco stocks, as reflected by 1.8 percent gain being posted by the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index.

Commercial real estate and housing stocks are also seeing notable strength, while energy stocks are giving back ground amid a pullback by the price of crude oil.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index slid by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index edged down by 0.1 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.5 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries are regaining ground following recent weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 3.1 basis points at 3.713 percent.

