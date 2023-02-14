European Economic News Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

The labor market statistics from the UK and flash quarterly national accounts from the euro area are the top economic news due on Tuesday.

At 1.30 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to release quarterly unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 7.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, UK unemployment and wage figures are due. The jobless rate is forecast to remain at 3.7 percent in three months to December.

Also, wholesale prices from Germany and GDP data from Norway are due.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss producer and import prices for January. In the meantime, preliminary GDP data is due from Hungary.

At 4.00 am ET, Statistics Poland is set to issue preliminary GDP data for the fourth quarter. The is forecast to shrink 0.4 percent sequentially after expanding 1.0 percent in the preceding period.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area flash GDP estimate and employment data for the fourth quarter. The statistical office is likely to confirm the fourth quarter growth at 0.1 percent.

Economic News

