Japan Industrial Production Rises 0.3%

Japan's industrial production expanded for the second straight month in December, revised from a slight fall reported initially, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in December, revised from a 0.1 percent fall estimated initially on January 30. This was followed by a 0.2 percent recovery in November.

The inventory ratio showed a positive growth of 1.5 percent over the month, while shipments dropped 0.9 percent. A monthly fall of 0.4 percent was observed in inventories at the end of 2022.

On a yearly basis, industrial production contracted 2.4 percent in December, following a 0.9 percent drop in the prior month. According to the initial estimate, the rate of decrease was 2.8 percent.

The capacity utilization remained flat compared to the previous month, while it decreased 0.7 percent from a year ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

