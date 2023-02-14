South Korea Export Prices Sink 1.3% On Year In January

Export prices in South Korea dropped 1.3 percent on year in January, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday - after rising a downwardly revised 3.0 percent in December (originally 31 percent).

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine exports eased 0.2 percent on year, while manufacturing product prices fell 1.3 percent.

Import prices climbed an annual 1.7 percent after surging a downwardly revised 8.7 percent in the previous month (originally 9.1 percent).

Individually, prices for raw material imports added 5.2 percent on year, while intermediate goods fell 0.6 percent, capital goods rose 2.5 percent and consumer goods perked 0.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, export prices fell 3.0 percent and import prices slipped 2.3 percent.

