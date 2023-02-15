Eurozone Industrial Output Falls More Than Expected

Eurozone industrial production declined more than expected in December, Eurostat reported Wednesday.

Industrial production fell 1.1 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to the 1.4 percent increase in November. Output was forecast to fall 0.8 percent.

All sub-components posted decline in December except energy output, which gained 1.3 percent. Production of intermediate goods slid 2.8 percent and that of durable consumer goods by 1.4 percent.

Non-durable consumer goods and capital goods output declined 1.0 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Data showed that industrial production logged an annual decline of 1.7 percent in December, in contrast to the 2.8 percent increase in November and bigger than economists' forecast of -0.7 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.