Eurozone Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In 2022

The euro area trade balance showed a deficit in 2022 as sharp increases in energy prices lifted imports, Eurostat reported Wednesday.

The trade deficit came in at EUR 314.7 billion in 2022 compared with a EUR 116.4 billion surplus in the previous year.

Data showed that exports grew notably by 18.0 percent. At the same time, imports logged a much faster increase of 37.5 percent.

In December, the trade deficit rose to EUR 18.1 billion from EUR 14.4 billion in November.

Month-on-month, exports decreased by seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent and imports fell 2.9 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, data revealed that the trade shortfall remained unchanged at EUR 8.8 billion in December. Exports gained 9.0 percent and imports were up 8.7 percent annually.

