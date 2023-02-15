Poland's Inflation Rises To 17.2%.

Poland's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly at the start of the year after easing in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 17.2 percent year-over-year in January, following a 16.6 percent gain in December. Economists had expected a rate of 17.6 percent.

Prices of electricity, gas, and other fuels climbed the most, by 34.0 percent annually, in January.

The price of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 20.7 percent, and that of fuel for personal transport equipment rose 18.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.4 percent in January versus only a 0.1 percent increase in December. That was below the expected increase of 2.8 percent.

