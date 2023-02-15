Japan Has Y3,496.6 Billion Trade Shortfall

Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 3,496.6 billion yen in January, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

That exceeded expectations for a shortfall of 3,871.5 billion yen following the 1,451.8 billion yen deficit in December.

Exports were up 3.5 percent on year, beating forecasts for 0.8 percent and down from 11.5 percent in the previous month.

Imports climbed an annual 17.8 percent versus forecasts for 18.4 percent, down from 20.7 percent a month earlier.

