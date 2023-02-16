FSIS Warns Against Signature Select Breakfast Bowl Products

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS has issued a public alert against certain frozen, not-ready-to-eat Signature select breakfast bowl products.

The alert was issued following concerns that not-ready-to-eat meat products were subject to temperature abuse during storage at a distribution center prior to delivery to retailers, which may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens.

A recall was not requested as the products are no longer available for purchase.

The products subject to the public health alert include Signature Select Breakfast Bowl Sausage Potatoes, Eggs, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18044; Bacon Potatoes, Eggs, Bacon & Cheddar Cheese with a best if used by date of JAN 16 24, lot code S016331 and UPC 21130 18043; Meat Lovers Potatoes, Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Sausage & Bacon with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011322 and UPC 21130 18042; as well as Sausage & Gravy Potatoes, Country Style Gravy, Eggs, Sausage & Cheddar Cheese with a best if used by date of JAN 11 24, lot code S011331 and UPC 21130 18045.

All the affected products were sold in 7-oz. cardboard box packages. The products bear establishment number "EST 45210" on the top panel of the cardboard box. These items were shipped to Albertsons Companies retail locations in Northern California and Northern Nevada.

The Signature Select Breakfast Bowl products were available for purchase at the Albertsons Companies banner stores, such as Andronico's Community Markets, Pak 'N Save, Safeway and Vons.

The warning was given after the producing company notified FSIS that their customer reported storing the product in an unrefrigerated area. FSIS found that the product was held at an incorrect temperature and then shipped into commerce.

the company has removed all remaining inventory of the affected items from the stores and destroyed.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.

