Italy's Trade Balance Swings To Surplus On Exports Surge

Italy's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in December from a deficit in the previous year, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.

The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 1.1 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 1.5 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In November, there was a surplus of EUR 1.4 billion.

Exports surged 13.5 percent year-over-year in December, following an 18.3 percent gain in November.

Outgoing flows to EU countries increased by 8.6 percent, and those to non-EU countries surged 18.2 percent.

The annual growth in imports slowed considerably to 7.7 percent in December from 20.9 percent in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports dropped by 1.9 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively, in December from a month ago. As a result, the trade gap widened to EUR 0.27 billion from EUR 3.12 billion.

Data also showed that import prices decreased 1.6 percent monthly, while they grew notably by 11.3 percent on an annual basis in December.

During the year 2022, total exports advanced by 19.9 percent compared with 2021, while incoming flows grew at a much faster pace of 36.5 percent.

The overall growth of exports was driven in particular by the sales of non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods, the agency said.

The trade balance for 2022 resulted in a deficit of EUR 31.1 billion versus a surplus of EUR 40.3 billion in the previous year.

