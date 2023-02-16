U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Unexpectedly Edge Slightly Lower

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly lower in the week ended February 11th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims slipped to 194,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 195,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 200,000 from the 196,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to 189,500, an increase of 500 from the previous week's revised average of 189,000

Economic News

