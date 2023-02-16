Spain Trade Gap Narrows To EUR 4.51 Bln

Spain's foreign trade deficit declined in December from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary data from the Economy Ministry showed on Thursday.

The trade deficit dropped to EUR 4.51 billion in December from EUR 5.34 billion in the corresponding month last year.

In November, there was a shortfall of EUR 3.31 billion.

Exports climbed 16.2 percent year-over-year in December to EUR 32.1 billion. Imports grew at a comparitively slower rate of 11.1 percent to EUR 36.6 billion.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports declined by 14.1 percent and 10.0 percent, respectively, at the end of the year.

In 2022, the country's total trade deficit stood at EUR 68.1 billion, up considerably from EUR 26.2 billion in 2021. Exports grew 22.9 percent and incoming flows also logged a sharp increase of 33.4 percent.

