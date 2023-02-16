Neil Young, Stephen Stills To Headline 'Light Up The Blues' Concert To Benefit Autism Speaks

Neil Young, Stephen Stills, Judy Collins, Sheryl Crow, Chris Stills, Oliver Stills, Benmont Tench, Mike Campbell, Steve Ferrone, and emcee Jack Black will return to Los Angeles on April 21 at the Dolby Theatre for the 5th Annual Light Up The Blues Concert — An Evening of Music.

They will be joined by many special guests at the event to benefit Autism Speaks, the world's largest autism science and advocacy organization.

Hosted once again by Kristen and Stephen Stills, the event will also feature performances by three artists with autism. Produced by Nederlander Concerts, the benefit concert will begin at 7:30 P.M. ET.

The April 21 event spotlights Light It Up Blue, Autism Speaks' annual global campaign for understanding and acceptance. It begins on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day, and continues throughout April, World Autism Month.

Proceeds from the Light Up The Blues Concert will go toward Autism Speaks' efforts to advance research, increase early childhood screening and interventions, and improve the transition to adulthood.

"Once again, we are so thrilled to be doing this benefit for year number five. Working on behalf of Autism Speaks is our great privilege, and we are so pleased to hold this year's concert at the iconic Dolby Theatre, home of the Oscars," said Kristen Stills.

"The last four Light Up The Blues benefits have been incredible, life-changing events for all involved. With an exceptional line-up this year, we are so grateful to be able to bring such a special night of music to the entire community, and to continue to support Autism Speaks," said Stephen Stills.

Angela Geiger, president and CEO of Autism Speaks, said, "We couldn't be more grateful to the Stills family, Jack Black and all of the performers who are so generous with their time and their talent. Funds raised through this extraordinary concert will fuel Autism Speaks' mission and help to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow."

