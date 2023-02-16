Thailand GDP Scheduled For Release On Friday

Thailand will on Friday release Q4 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to rise 0.50 percent on quarter and 3.50 percent on year, slowing from 1.20 percent on quarter and 4.50 percent on year in the three months prior.

Singapore will provide January figures for non-oil domestic exports, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 1.2 percent on month and 22.0 percent on year. That follows the 3.3 percent fall and the 20.6 percent slide in December - when the trade surplus was SGD5.367 billion.

Taiwan will see January data for wholesale prices; in December, prices were up 7.14 percent on month.

Economic News

