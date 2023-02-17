Ready-To-Cook Chicken Penne Pasta Meals Distributed To Schools Recalled

Islandia, New York -based Whitson's Food Service (Bronx) Corp. is recalling around 8,713 pounds of certain frozen, ready-to-cook chicken pasta meals due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The frozen, ready-to-cook chicken alfredo with broccoli and penne pasta meals contain egg, a known allergen, which was not declared on the label.

The frozen, ready-to-cook pasta meals were produced on January 25 and January 31, and shipped to institutional locations, including schools, in New York and Pennsylvania.

The products were distributed to schools through a commercial sale, and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The products subject to recall include Chicken Alfredo with Broccoli & Penne Pasta with a best if used by date of 1/25/24, product code number 903419 and lot number W01252308897; and Chicken Strips over WW Penne Pasta with Alfredo Sauce & Broccoli with a best if used by of date 1/31/24, product code number 403127 and lot number W01312307698.

Both products come in 13.7-lb. boxes containing 30 plastic trays of 7.3-oz. Meals.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number "P-32073" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall was initiated after the producing company received a consumer complaint and notified FSIS. As per the investigation, it was found that the company updated the product formulation with a sauce containing egg, but the information was not provided to the nutrition department that creates the product labels. As a result, the immediate product labels do not list egg as an allergen and the case labels do not list egg in the ingredient statement.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers, and urged them to throw away the products or return to the place of purchase.

