World Market Trends

World market sentiment weakened amidst renewed rhetoric of rate hikes by Federal Reserve officials. The comments came amidst data that showed producer price inflation in the U.S. in January increasing 0.7% month-over-month versus market forecasts of 0.4%. December had recorded a decline of 0.2 percent.

Asian stocks finished on a negative note. Major European benchmarks are trading with losses. Wall Street Futures are also in negative territory.

Dollar surged, lifting the Dollar Index higher. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices plunged amidst perceived supply glut and rate hike fears. Gold too dropped amidst renewed rate hike fears. Cryptocurrencies declined.

Here is a snapshot of the world at this hour across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA (US30) at 33,547.30, down 0.44%

S&P 500 (US500) at 4,064.90, down 0.62%

Germany's DAX at 15,397.95, down 0.87%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,989.10, down 0.29%

France's CAC 40 at 7,309.20, down 0.77%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,256.55, down 0.95%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,513.13, down 0.66%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,346.80, down 0.86%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,224.02, down 0.77%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,719.81, down 1.28%

Currencies:

EUR/USD at 1.0645, down 0.22%

GBP/USD at 1.1945, down 0.40%

USD/JPY at 134.78, up 0.62%

AUD/USD at 0.6825, down 0.73%

USD/CAD at 1.3502, up 0.35%

Dollar Index at 104.38, up 0.51%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 3.902%, up 1.53%

Germany at 2.5355%, up 2.11%

France at 2.998%, up 1.75%

U.K. at 3.5885%, up 2.47%

Japan at 0.502%, up 0.20%

Commodities:

Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $83.95, down 1.40%

Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $77.35, down 1.45%

Gold Futures (Apr) at $1,833.30, down 1.00%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $23,764.21, down 3.48%

Ethereum at $1,663.57, down 1.25%

BNB at $309.94, down 3.80%

XRP at $0.389, down 2.68%

Cardano (ADA) at $0.3945, down 3.15%

