Jason Aldean Announces 2023 'Highway Desperado Tour'

Country star Jason Aldean has announced dates for his upcoming "Highway Desperado Tour."

Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver will join Aldean as special guests on the 41-city headlining tour.

The tour kicks off on July 14 in Bethel, New York.

The public on-sale begins on February 17 at 10 am local venue time.

Tour Dates:

7/14/2023 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
7/15/2023 Hartford, CT Xfinity Theatre
7/16/2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
7/20/2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
7/21/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
7/27/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion^
7/28/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
7/29/2023 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
8/4/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium
8/5/2023 Atlanta, GA Lakewood Amphitheatre
8/6/2023 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
8/10/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
8/11/2023 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8/18/2023 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
8/19/2023 Welch, MN Treasure Island Amphitheater*
8/24/2023 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
8/25/2023 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
8/26/2023 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
9/7/2023 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
9/8/2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
9/9/2023 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/14/2023 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
9/15/2023 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/16/2023 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
9/21/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre
9/22/2023 Portland, OR RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
9/23/2023 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
9/28/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/29/2023 Irvine, CA FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/30/2023 San Bernardino, CA Glen Helen Amphitheater
10/5/2023 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/6/2023 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
10/7/2023 Denver, CO Ball Arena
10/12/2023 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center+
10/13/2023 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
10/14/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
10/19/2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
10/20/2023 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
10/21/2023 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
10/27/2023 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/28/2023 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

(Photo: Joseph Llanes)

