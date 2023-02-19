The Chicks Announce 2023 World Tour

Grammy-winning trio The Chicks have announced The Chicks World Tour 2023, which kicks off this summer.

The Chicks will be supported by Maren Morris, Canadian band Wild Rivers and Ben Harper on select shows throughout the tour.

The tour kicks off on June 20 in Oslo, Norway, and wraps up on September 18 in Toronto, Ontario.

"Thank you to all our fans for making last Summer so fun! It's time to get the party going again! We can't wait to see everyone!" The Chicks said via Instagram.

Tickets will go on sale for all U.S. shows except for Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, St. Paul, & Sioux Falls on Thursday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for shows in Europe, UK, Canada, and St. Paul (U.S.) will go on sale on Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tickets for the Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, and Sioux Falls dates will be available beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour Dates:

07-20 Oslo, Norway - Spektrum *

07-21 Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena *

07-23 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome *

07-27 Cardiff, Wales - Cardiff Castle *

07-28 Glasgow, Scotland - OVO Arena *

07-30 Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena *

07-02 Birmingham, England - Utilita Arena *

07-04 Manchester, England - AO Arena *

07-21 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center ^

07-22 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena ^

07-25 Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center ^

07-27 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena ^

07-29 Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena ^

07-30 Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex ^

08-02 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

08-03 Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts ^

08-05 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

08-06 Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center ^

08-10 Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium #

08-11 Canandaigua, NY - CMAC #

08-13 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater ^

08-16 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena #

08-17 Grand Rapids, MI - The Van Andel Arena #

08-19 Des Moines, IA - Iowa Fairgrounds #

08-25 Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair ^

08-26 Madison, WI - Kohl Center Arena #

08-29 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center #

08-30 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Arena #

09-01 Sioux Falls, ND - Denny Sanford Premier Center #

09-05 Vancouver, British Columbia - Rogers Arena *

09-07 Calgary, Alberta - Scotiabank Saddledome *

09-08 Edmonton, Alberta - Rogers Place *

09-10 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan - SaskTel Centre *

09-12 Winnipeg, Manitoba - Canada Life Centre *

09-15 Ottawa, Ontario - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre *

09-15 London, Ontario - Budweiser Gardens *

09-18 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena *

* with Maren Morris

# with Ben Harper

^ with Wild Rivers

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News