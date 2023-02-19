Malaysia Trade Data Due On Monday

Malaysia will on Monday release January figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 10.1 percent on year, easing from 12.0 percent in December. Exports are called higher by an annual 7.4 percent, up from 6.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 20.20 billion ringgit, down from 27.80 billion a month earlier.

Taiwan will provide January figures for export orders, plus Q4 data for balance of payments and current account. Export orders are expected to plummet 25.0 percent on year after sinking 23.2 percent in December. The balance of payments in Q3 was $4.12 billion and the current account surplus was $20.71 billion.

The People's Bank of China will update its loan prime rate; it's expected to hold steady at 3.65 percent.

Economic News

