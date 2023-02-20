European Economic News Preview: Bundesbank Monthly Report Due

A monthly report from Germany's central bank is the only major data due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden is scheduled to issue consumer prices for January. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 11.8 percent from 12.3 percent in December.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial production, producer prices and employment figures are due from Poland. Industrial production is seen growing 4.3 percent annually in January after rising 1.0 percent in December. Economists forecast producer price inflation to slow to 18.5 percent from 20.4 percent a month ago.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area construction output data for December.

At 6.00 am ET, Germany's central bank is set to publish the February edition of the Monthly Report that comments on the economic situation during the winter 2022/23.

Economic News

