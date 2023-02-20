Dutch Consumers Less Pessimistic In February

The Netherlands' consumer confidence continued to improve marginally in February, as consumers were somewhat less pessimistic about the than a month ago, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer confidence index increased to -44 in February from -49 in January. Nonetheless, the indicator in February was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.

Pessimism about the economy and willingness to buy were slightly less negative among consumers.

Among its components, the economic climate index improved to -54 in February from -62 in the previous month.

Households were less negative about the economy in the coming twelve months, and their opinions regarding the economy in the past twelve months were also slightly less negative.

The indicator for willingness to buy rose slightly to -37 in February from -41 in the prior month.

